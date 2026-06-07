12 Years Of Modi Govt: Delhi BJP Launches Public Outreach From Karawal Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) To mark the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Delhi BJP on Sunday kicked off from Karawal Nagar its public outreach programme, Seva Samarpan Pakhwada (fortnight of service and dedication), for all 70 Assembly constituencies, a party leader said.

The Seva Samarpan Pakhwada is being observed on the call of PM Modi, and through these programmes, BJP workers will present the achievements of both the Central government and the Delhi government before the public, said a statement.

The first public meeting as part of the drive was held in the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency. The gathering was addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra in the presence of local MLA and Delhi Government Minister Kapil Mishra.

On the occasion, a Rs 138-crore sewer development project was announced for Karawal Nagar.

MP Manoj Tiwari, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLA Ajay Mahawar, and North-East District BJP President Dr U.K. Chaudhary also addressed the gathering.

Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said that despite the BJP being in opposition in Delhi for 11 out of the last 12 years, PM Modi consistently delivered major infrastructure projects to the city.

He highlighted the development of roads, Metro networks, the Delhi–Meerut rail corridor, Bharat Mandapam, and the new convention complex in Dwarka, which have strengthened Delhi's status as a world-class destination for international events and conferences.

Malhotra said it was a matter of pride that, together with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government had launched a Rs 138-crore sewer development project for Karawal Nagar and had also succeeded in substantially improving the cleanliness of the Yamuna River stretch between Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that Karawal Nagar had long struggled with issues related to drainage, sewerage, drinking water supply, and basic infrastructure. She said the Delhi Government is committed to providing permanent solutions to these challenges, and the foundation of the new project marks a major step in that direction.

She emphasised that the government's objective is not merely to make announcements but to deliver tangible results on the ground. Accordingly, large-scale development works have been initiated to expand the sewer network, strengthen drainage systems, and improve civic amenities in the constituency.

The Chief Minister noted that development projects worth more than Rs 300 crore have been approved for Karawal Nagar over the past year through various funding mechanisms, including the Chief Minister's Development Fund, MLA Fund, and the Yamuna Paar Development Board.