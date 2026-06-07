Ram Gopal Varma Lauds 'Obsession', Compares It To Urmila's 'Kaun'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has showered praise on the supernatural horror film 'Obsession', saying the movie has challenged the long-held belief in the film industry that only big-budget, star-driven spectacles can attract audiences to theatres.

Taking to his X account, Varma shared his admiration for the film and reflected on how it reminded him of a memorable moment from his own 1999 psychological thriller 'Kaun', starring Urmila Matondkar.

RGV on 'Obsession' Resetting Industry Perceptions

Sharing a post on X, Varma drew a comparison between the two films and wrote, "I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION." The filmmaker further expressed his appreciation for the film in another post, stating that he had become "obsessed" with 'Obsession' and that the film had altered prevailing perceptions within the industry regarding theatrical success.

Praising the impact of the film, Varma wrote, "Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION. Till even a few weeks before, the whole industry believed that only Big-budget, massive budgeted, VFX spectacle films would pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON."

According to Varma, one of the most remarkable aspects of the film is that it achieved success without relying on major stars, extravagant locations, lavish production design, international shoots, or high-profile technical crews. Explaining what impressed him about the film, he wrote, "No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION DESIGN No FOREIGN SHOOTS No TOP TECHNICIANS and contrary to it's reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it's easy to see, it's pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it's entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car AND interior of a small store."

Praise for Directorial Style and Editing

Varma also praised the film's visual storytelling and directorial approach. Sharing what stood out to him, he wrote, "The director's style is visually simplistic but very unique (I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots, which strangely enhances the mood)."

He further highlighted the editing style employed in the film and its role in building suspense and emotional intensity. "He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as a psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki's face in interval shot). These kinds of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character's perspective with no escape," he added.

About the Film 'Obsession'

'Obsession' stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki. The supernatural horror film follows a man whose desire to win the affection of his longtime crush triggers a chain of disturbing and unsettling events. The film was released in India on May 29 and has since drawn attention for its unconventional storytelling and minimalist filmmaking approach. (ANI)

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