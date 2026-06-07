World Health Organization (WHO) Hands Over Ebola Preparedness Supplies To Strengthen Zambia's Readiness

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The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over critical Ebola preparedness equipment and supplies to the Government of the Republic of Zambia, reinforcing national capacity to detect and respond to emerging public health threats.

The consignment includes personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory reagents, infection prevention and control materials, and specimen transportation supplies to support preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other viral hemorrhagic fevers.

Responding to a Regional Health Threat

The handover comes at a critical time as countries in the region continue to respond to an ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The outbreak, confirmed in May 2026, has spread across multiple provinces and into neighbouring Uganda, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

As of early June 2026, hundreds of confirmed cases and dozens of deaths have been reported across the two countries, underscoring the continued risk of cross-border transmission in a highly connected region.

While Zambia has not recorded any Ebola cases, its proximity to affected countries and the high level of cross-border movement place it at potential risk.

Preparedness as the First Line of Defense

WHO emphasized that preparedness remains the most effective way to protect populations from outbreaks.

The donated supplies will:



Protect frontline healthcare workers through adequate PPE

Strengthen infection prevention and control measures

Improve safe specimen collection and transportation Enhance laboratory diagnostic capacity for early detection

These investments support Zambia's ability to identify suspected cases early, respond rapidly, and limit potential spread.

Government Leadership and Ongoing Preparedness Efforts

The Government of Zambia, through the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), continues to strengthen national preparedness systems.

Key actions include:



Enhancing surveillance and screening at points of entry

Strengthening isolation and treatment facilities

Conducting simulation exercises and readiness assessments

Training healthcare workers in infection prevention and control and proper use of PPE Expanding community awareness and risk communication

These measures build on ongoing collaboration between national authorities and partners to ensure readiness across all levels of the health system.

A Coordinated Regional Response

The Ebola outbreak has triggered a coordinated continental response, with WHO and Africa CDC supporting affected and at-risk countries through a joint plan focused on surveillance, laboratory systems, infection prevention, community engagement, and rapid response.

This approach recognizes that outbreaks anywhere can quickly become threats everywhere, particularly in regions with active population movement and trade links.

Protecting Communities Through Trust and Awareness

Beyond medical supplies and systems, WHO highlighted the critical role of community engagement in outbreak preparedness and response.

Timely reporting of symptoms - such as sudden onset of high fever, headache, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhea - can save lives and prevent transmission. Public awareness, trust in health services, and early care-seeking behaviors remain essential components of effective outbreak control.

Building a Resilient Health System

The handover represents more than a transfer of supplies. It is part of broader efforts to strengthen Zambia's health security and resilience.

With continued partnership between WHO, the Government of Zambia, and other stakeholders, the country is reinforcing its capacity to:



Detect public health threats early

Respond rapidly and effectively Protect healthcare workers and communities

Preparedness may be invisible when it succeeds-but it is the foundation of a safer, healthier Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Zambia.