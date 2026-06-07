Eritrea: Athlete Nahom Ermias Champion Of Asmara Marathon 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Athlete Nahom Ermias from the Gash Barka Region became champion of Asmara Marathon 2026, held today along the main streets of Asmara. Asmara Marathon is being conducted for the seventh time.

Athlete Nahom finished the race in two hours, 16 minutes, and 22 seconds, followed by Olympian Athlete Okbe Kibrom from the Central Region Club and Olympian Athlete Okbai Tsegay from Denden Club, who finished second and third respectively.

In the women's half marathon category, Olympian Athlete Nazareth Woldu from the Gash Barka Region finished the race in one hour, 16 minutes, and 11 seconds, winning the gold medal and cup. Olympian Athlete Dolci Tesfu from Denden Club and Athlete Simret Merhawi from Denden Club finished second and third respectively.

In the Paralympics race, conducted in two groups, Tedros Aregay, Yonas Hailu, and Petros Samuel stood first, second, and third in the first group, while Tesfahiwet Tekle, Ibrahim Mohammed, and Dirar Okbamariam took the top three positions in the second group.

Asmara Marathon 2026 was participated in by athletes from Eritrea, South Sudan, Uganda, and Kenya.

The winners were provided prizes by various Government officials, and certificates of recognition were handed out to those who contributed to the successful implementation of the event.

It is to be recalled that Athlete Nahom Ermias was also the winner of Asmara Marathon in 2023 and 2025.

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