Azerbaijan-UK Trade Turnover Shows Significant Uptick In 4M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover significantly grew from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that this figure amounted to $3.56 billion, reflecting an increase of $3.07 billion, or 7.4 times, compared to the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with the UK accounted for 20.45% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the UK ranked 2nd among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade transactions in this period.

In the first 4 months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $3.47 billion to the UK, marking a year-on-year growth of $3.33 billion, or 24.9 times.

At the same time, during the reporting period, import operations worth approximately $89.6 million were carried out from the UK to Azerbaijan, which is $252.5 million, or 73.8%, less than in the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the first four months of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

--