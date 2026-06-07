Azerbaijan-UK Trade Turnover Shows Significant Uptick In 4M2026
The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that this figure amounted to $3.56 billion, reflecting an increase of $3.07 billion, or 7.4 times, compared to the same period of 2025.
During the reporting period, trade turnover with the UK accounted for 20.45% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the UK ranked 2nd among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade transactions in this period.
In the first 4 months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $3.47 billion to the UK, marking a year-on-year growth of $3.33 billion, or 24.9 times.
At the same time, during the reporting period, import operations worth approximately $89.6 million were carried out from the UK to Azerbaijan, which is $252.5 million, or 73.8%, less than in the same period in 2025.
Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the first four months of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.--
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