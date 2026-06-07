Zelensky Arrives In UK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president announced this on Facebook.

“Today in the UK. We will hold bilateral talks with Keir and a meeting in the E3+Ukraine format: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Zelensky's post reads.

According to him, the teams have already done substantial work preparing for all the meetings. Now, the President of Ukraine noted,“it is important to discuss everything and agree on key issues at the leadership level.”

“The main priorities are our defense in the war, greater cooperation for the security of all of Europe in the area of air defense, and our shared vision of diplomatic prospects: Europe must be at the negotiating table and must be strong,” Zelensky emphasized.

A meeting between Zelensky and His Majesty King Charles III is scheduled for tomorrow.

Ukraine informing international partners about Russian strike on nuclear waste storage facility –

“I thank the United Kingdom and all our partners who, through concrete steps, are helping us strengthen the protection of lives and increase pressure on Russia for its aggression. Russia must end this war of its own,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Bloomberg, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany plan to meet with Zelensky to discuss ways to bring Russia to the negotiating table to end the war.

Photo: Office of the President