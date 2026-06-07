Russian Forces Strike Fire Truck, Open Fire On SES Rescuers In Sumy Region
“Throughout the day, the Hlukhiv community has been under enemy attack. While State Emergency Service personnel were working at the site of one of the strikes, the enemy deliberately targeted a fire truck,” the statement reads.Read also: Russian attacks in Kherson region leave six killed, 26 injured over past day
Subsequently, the fire station came under fire. The unit's equipment and building were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in two communities in the Sumy region on June 7 due to an attack by Russian drones.
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