Acting Venezuela President Praises Value-Based Education At Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai Institute

MENAFN - IANS) Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), June 7 (IANS) Acting Venezuela President, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez visited the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) at Prashanti Nilayam here on Sunday and appreciated unique philosophy of values-based integral education.

She showed keen interest in the Institute's diverse research initiatives.

Highlighting the challenges and crisis confronting contemporary education systems across the world, she underscored the urgent need for an education rooted in human values.

She commended SSSIHL for successfully integrating academic excellence with character development and recognised the transformative impact of its educational model on individuals and society.

R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, accompanied Rodriguez to the SSSIHL Administrative Office, where she was accorded a warm welcome by the Vice-Chancellor, B. Raghavendra Prasad, Registrar Srikanth Khanna, and other senior members of the Institute.

The delegation was presented with an overview of the evolution and accomplishments of SSSIHL, highlighting its distinctive approach to integral education, pioneering research initiatives, academic excellence, societal impact, and strategic roadmap for the future.

Earlier, the Acting Venezuela President offered prayers at Sai Kulwant Hall to seek the blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. She offered prayers for the second time in two days.

Upon arriving at Sai Kulwant Hall, she offered her reverential obeisances at Bhagawan's sacred Sannidhi and spent time immersed in the serene morning bhajans, soaking in the spiritual vibrations generated through collective prayer and devotion, said a statement from Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations.

A frequent visitor to Prasanthi Nilayam over the years, her return stands as a testimony to the transformative and all-encompassing nature of Swami's love, which continues to attract seekers from every corner of the globe, it added.

Following Mangala Arati, Rodriguez proceeded into the Bhajan Hall, where she sat quietly in deep contemplation.

As a mark of respect, honour, and remembrance, Rathnakar presented the acting Venezuela President with a beautifully framed portrait of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The gesture symbolised not only a cherished memento of her visit but also the enduring bond she shares with the spiritual legacy of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the statement added.