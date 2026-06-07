Nigerian Dies During Treatment, Malviya Nagar Fire Toll Rises To 22

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) One more foreign national succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the toll in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy to 22, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The injured who died on Sunday was a Nigerian national, the police said.

So far, 13 foreigners and nine Indians have lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy that took place on June 3 at the multi-storied Flourish Stay Bed and Breakfast hotel in South Delhi.

Earlier, the authorities said that 47 people were rescued from the building, with some of the injured still undergoing treatment.

Following the tragedy, the property's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, was arrested and sent to custody, officials said.

Police said that Bajaj was arrested last year as well for assisting Bangladeshi nationals -- a woman, her daughter, and her minor grandson in facilitating their overstay in the country by helping them make forged documents.

In addition to this, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with the fire tragedy.

According to officials, the hotel's cook has been arrested after the investigation revealed that the fire was allegedly caused by his negligence.

Meanwhile, acting on the strict instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government agencies, MCD, DDA and the fire department on Sunday continued their drive against law violators

The agencies undertook an inspection, sealing and demolition drive against unauthorised construction and violation of fire safety norms, said an official statement.

According to a Delhi government official, the Revenue department issued 130 notices on Sunday across the 13 city districts, with the maximum number of 31 defaulters facing penal action in the West District.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out demolition action at three properties on Sunday. On Saturday, the civic agency demolished illegal constructions in 97 buildings.

A daily bulletin issued by the MCD said that the civic agency has sealed 126 properties since Saturday. Out of these, 12 properties faced action on Sunday.

Since Saturday, the MCD has issued show-cause notices to 84 properties for unauthorised constructions. Forty-one properties have been issued sealing notices, and 33 have been slapped with demolition orders, said a statement.