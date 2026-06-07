NFR Maintains Strong Freight Momentum, Unloads 1,034 Rakes In May

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 7 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sustained its robust freight operations during the early months of the 2026-27 financial year, unloading 1,034 freight rakes in May and reaffirming its vital role in ensuring the seamless movement of essential commodities across the Northeast, railway officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that during the month of May, 1,034 freight rakes were unloaded across the zone, marking a steady inception for the NFR zone during the FY 2026-27.

"Throughout the month, NFR ensured smooth transportation of essential and industrial commodities, including food grains, food grade items, fertilisers, sugar, SNTP-coal, salt, tank and other goods," he added.

These consignments were efficiently handled at various goods sheds across its jurisdiction, ensuring timely supply and operational reliability.

According to the CPRO, a significant share of the freight traffic was dedicated to meeting the requirements of the Northeastern states.

"Assam accounted for the highest unloading with 557 rakes, comprising 271 rakes of essential commodities and 286 rakes of non-essential commodities, underscoring the vital role of Railways in supporting public distribution systems, industrial activities and daily consumer needs," CPRO Sharma said.

He added that during the same period, 74 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 34 rakes in Nagaland, 20 rakes in Manipur, 10 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, eight rakes in Mizoram and one rake in Meghalaya.

In addition, West Bengal recorded the unloading of 196 rakes, while Bihar accounted for 134 rakes comprising both essential and non-essential commodities, further strengthening regional supply chains, trade connectivity and economic activities across the region.

The movement of essential commodities and industrial goods remains crucial for meeting public needs and supporting economic activities across the region, the official noted.

CPRO Sharma said that through close monitoring and coordinated efforts by field units, NFR has improved turnaround time and unloading efficiency, reaffirming its commitment to reliable freight operations and the socio-economic development of the Northeast.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.