Reality Of Dubai: Punjab Man's Garbage Collection Jobs Video Goes Viral, Sparks Debate On Salary And Work Conditions

An Instagram video featuring an Indian migrant worker from Punjab has gone viral after it highlighted the realities of life and work for blue-collar employees in Dubai. The video, originally shared by content creator Abhishek Singh, shows a candid conversation with a young man working in garbage collection services in the city. His story has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users reacting to his working hours, salary and living conditions.

The worker, identified as Abhishek Singh from Punjab, India, shared that he has been working in Dubai for around seven to eight months. Before moving abroad, he was a student in India. He said he secured the opportunity through his brother, who was already employed with the same company.

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A post shared by Jagdish Chawla | Abroad Stories (@jaggy)

Journey From India To Dubai

Abhishek explained that his relocation to Dubai was facilitated through a family connection, which helped him enter the workforce in the sanitation sector. He described the experience as a major transition from student life in India to long working hours in a physically demanding job abroad.

Working Hours And Salary Details

According to Abhishek, workers in his field typically work around 11 to 12 hours per day. He stated that the average salary in this sector is approximately 2,000 AED, while his own earnings range between 1,100 and 1,900 AED depending on workload and assignments.

The company provides accommodation for workers, while food and personal expenses are managed individually.

Despite the long working hours, Abhishek maintained a positive outlook and encouraged viewers back home with a simple message: keep working hard and keep moving forward, no matter the challenges.

Viral Video Sparks Online Reactions

The video has triggered a wide range of responses on social media, with users discussing wages, working conditions and labour standards for migrant workers in the Gulf region.

One user commented: "This is reality people are still working so hard for just 800 dirham getting salary on 1st date of month is not important getting minimum wage as per their skills is more important."

Second user commented: "In Singapore the salary is between $2000 to $3000 I think Dubai can do better.. they keep the city clean they deserve better."

Third user commented: "Its very less salary in ₹ for 12 hours job."

A Glimpse Into Migrant Workers' Reality

The viral clip has once again highlighted the contribution of migrant workers in maintaining urban infrastructure in cities like Dubai. While opinions remain divided online, the video has brought attention to the challenges faced by workers in physically demanding roles, along with the economic opportunities that attract them abroad.