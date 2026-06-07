Stalin Attacks TVK Govt Questions If It Will Last Even Three Months

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Sunday launched an attack against the TVK, raising questions and concerns over the successful tenure of the state government.

Addressing the gathering after former Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Panaiyur Babu joined DMK, Stalin said that the TVK-led has "compelled" discussion, despite the DMK assuring no criticism for the first six months of the new government.

"When this government assumed office, we had said we would refrain from criticism for six months. But within that period itself, circumstances have emerged that compel discussion. Many are already talking about it. The situation is such that people are wondering whether it can last even three months, let alone five or six months," he said.

Former VCK MLA Panaiyur Babu joins DMK

VCK MLA Paniyur Babu officially joined the DMK in the presence of party President MK Stalin, senior party leaders TR Baalu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and DMK's Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Welcoming Paniyur Babu and his supporters into the party, Stalin praised the former legislator's conduct and contributions during his tenure in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

"As President, I welcome all of you. During the last five years, I have had the opportunity to closely observe Paniyur Babu in the Assembly. He would come quietly and leave quietly, but whenever he spoke, he would raise constructive views and strongly articulate the issues concerning his constituency," Stalin said.

The DMK president also referred to the statement issued by Paniyur Babu before joining the party, noting that it explained his political differences and reasons for the move with clarity and dignity.

"I read his statement. There was not a single word in it that could hurt anyone. Paniyur Babu is a committed worker who stands firm by his principles," Stalin remarked.

Stalin highlights DMK's record in social justice and development

Highlighting the DMK's record in social justice and development, Stalin said the party had established a memorial for anti-caste crusader Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi and a memorial for Rettamalai Srinivasan. He also pointed to the renovation of the MC Raja Students' Hostel in Nandanam.

Speaking about development works carried out in the Cheyyur constituency, Stalin said the DMK government had implemented numerous welfare and infrastructure projects, including an Arts and Science College, a new SIPCOT industrial estate, a government hospital, 28 direct paddy procurement centres, fishing net-weaving centres for the welfare of fishermen, seawall projects to prevent coastal erosion, and free house-site pattas for around 10,000 beneficiaries.

Stalin said Paniyur Babu had chosen the DMK as the right movement to continue his ideological journey.

"Not only as the leader of this movement but also as its foremost volunteer, I warmly welcome him and everyone who has joined with him," he said.

Addressing party workers, Stalin advised them not to criticise the organisation from which Paniyur Babu had come. (ANI)

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