Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh Visits Senapati, Meets Civil Society Groups

As part of his ongoing assessment of the prevailing situation in the state, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh visited Senapati district on Sunday and held a series of interactions with security personnel and civil society organisations. During the visit, the DGP first met with officers of the Manipur Police and later interacted with officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to review the security situation and gather ground-level inputs.

He also held discussions with representatives of the Naga People's Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), and Senapati District Women's Association (SDWA), who shared their concerns and perspectives on the prevailing situation in the region. The DGP further interacted with representatives of the United Naga Council (UNC), All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM), and Naga Women's Union (NWU) as part of his efforts to gain a broader understanding of issues affecting the district.

Accompanied by senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), the DGP sought first-hand information and feedback from both security agencies and civil society organisations. The visit comes on the seventh day since Mukesh Singh assumed charge as the Director General of Police, Manipur. Following the meetings in Senapati, he has proceeded to the Mao Police Station, where he will stay overnight before continuing his engagements.

Protest Over Alleged Abduction of Naga Civilians

Earlier on Saturday, in a different part of the state, protesters blocked the Imphal-Dimapur road along National Highway-2 at Namdilong village gate, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi District on May 13, 2026. The protest was organised by the Koubrou Range Liangmei Women's Union, with demonstrators raising slogans demanding justice and accusing both the State and Central governments of failing to take adequate action to rescue the remaining hostages. The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation until the six hostages are released or their whereabouts are officially confirmed. (ANI)

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