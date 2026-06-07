Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Calix, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Calix Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Calix securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/CALX.

Calix Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components;that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling;that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; andthat, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Calix Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Calix you have until July 27, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Calix Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Calix Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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