Malviya Nagar Fire: Death Toll Climbs To 22 As Another Victim Dies

After 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire tragedy, another foreign national has died during treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 individuals.

The development comes after the deadly June 3 fire incident occurred at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several injured.

Investigation and Arrests

Earlier today, the Delhi police brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation.

Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

Earlier on Saturday, officials informed that the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident. The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire.

The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

Suspects in Custody

Meanwhile, the Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy.

Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals.

Keshav Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police.

After hearing the application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody. While seeking Keshav Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi police said that his custodial remand is required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to the leakage of Cooking gas. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)