Bhaderwah's 4Th Lavender Festival Ends, Celebrating Purple Revolution

Bhaderwah Hosts 4th Lavender Festival

The two-day 4th Lavender Festival, organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, concluded successfully in Bhaderwah today. The festival, held under the theme "Lavender Goes Global," witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists, industry representatives, and visitors from across Jammu and Kashmir. The festival was inaugurated on Saturday by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy of India, Jitendra Singh, at Government Degree College Bhaderwah. During the inaugural session, Singh highlighted the success of the Purple Revolution and the transformation brought about by lavender cultivation in the region.

Fostering Business Opportunities

A major attraction of the concluding day was the Farmers-Buyers-Sellers Meet, which provided a platform for lavender growers to interact directly with buyers, industry stakeholders, and marketers, creating opportunities for better market access and business collaborations. The festival also featured exhibitions, technical sessions, and interactions aimed at promoting lavender-based entrepreneurship and value addition. Several startups, progressive farmers, and entrepreneurs associated with the lavender sector were felicitated for their contributions towards strengthening the lavender economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Lavender Capital

The event highlighted the remarkable success of the Aroma Mission and reinforced Bhaderwah's emergence as India's Lavender Capital, inspiring more youth and farmers to explore lavender cultivation as a sustainable source of income and employment. Organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, the festival celebrates the success of the Lavender Mission and the Purple Revolution in the Chenab Valley. (ANI)

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