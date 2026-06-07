BJP Defends LPG Price Hike, Blames Global Tensions For The Increase

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday defended the recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices, attributing the hike to global energy tensions and saying India had kept the rise lower than most countries.

Linking the revision to international developments, Hussain cited the situation at the Strait of Hormuz and conflicts involving Iran, the US and Gulf nations. He said the Centre was working to shield consumers from sharper increases. "Due to the Hormuz crisis and the ongoing war between Iran, America and the Gulf countries, oil prices have risen worldwide. The Prime Minister is working day and night to ensure that the burden on the public is minimised at least, and that is why, after Saudi Arabia, if the lowest price increase has happened anywhere in the whole world, it has happened in India," the BJP leader told ANI.

Congress Criticises Hike, Demands Duty Cut

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat criticised the Rs 29 hike in domestic LPG prices, calling it a matter of concern and urging the Centre to cut excise duty to bring down rates of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

He compared current LPG rates with those during the Congress-led UPA government and added that inflation was compounding the impact of joblessness. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "It is a matter of concern. Price has hiked by Rs 29, there is possibility of more hike. Common people have been burdened with inflation from everywhere. The govt is least concerned about how to lessen this burden. Govt should decrease the excise duty so that the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas come down. When Congress was in power, gas cylinders cost less than Rs 400, now it has crossed Rs 1000. People are not being able to manage even by cutting costs elsewhere. On the other hand, unemployment is taking a toll on people."

Government Justifies Increase

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis. Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada.

The Ministry said in a release that a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. (ANI)

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