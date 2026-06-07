Global Ukrainian Summit In Bern Unites Around Role Of Civil Society

The Global Ukrainian Summit brought together key representatives of the Ukrainian government and state institutions, the organisers told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked about the meeting in Bern.

Over 300 representatives of the global Ukrainian community from 50 countries attended the three-day event in the Swiss capital. Jacques Gerber, Swiss government delegate for Ukraine, also took part.

According to the organisers, the summit focused on the role of civil society in supporting Ukraine. This was both in the defence of its freedom and sovereignty against the Russian war of aggression and with regard to the long-term reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

Mariana Betsa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, emphasised the crucial role of the global Ukrainian community at the summit. Ukraine's future will not only be shaped within its borders, but wherever Ukrainians live, she said.

“The global Ukrainian community plays a crucial role in mobilising support for Ukraine, drawing international attention to the war and providing concrete assistance,” Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress, was quoted as saying in the press release. The summit in Bern is an important opportunity to join forces and translate solidarity into effective action.

In addition to political issues, the programme addressed topics such as international support, security, reconstruction, youth work, cultural diplomacy and the changing role of the global Ukrainian diaspora.

This content was published on Jun 17, 2024 The Bürgenstock peace summit highlighted divisions between the West and the Global South.