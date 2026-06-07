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Global Ukrainian Summit In Bern Unites Around Role Of Civil Society

Global Ukrainian Summit In Bern Unites Around Role Of Civil Society


2026-06-07 08:21:52
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Global Ukrainian Summit, which took place in Switzerland for the first time, ended on Sunday in Bern. According to the organisers, Switzerland is becoming an important place for dialogue, cooperation and long-term partnerships with Ukraine. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Global Ukrainian Summit in Bern unites around role of civil society This content was published on June 7, 2026 - 13:54 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zukunft der Ukraine wird auch in der Schweiz gestaltet Original Read more: Zukunft der Ukraine wird auch in der Schweiz gest

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The Global Ukrainian Summit brought together key representatives of the Ukrainian government and state institutions, the organisers told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked about the meeting in Bern.

Over 300 representatives of the global Ukrainian community from 50 countries attended the three-day event in the Swiss capital. Jacques Gerber, Swiss government delegate for Ukraine, also took part.

Community plays a decisive role

According to the organisers, the summit focused on the role of civil society in supporting Ukraine. This was both in the defence of its freedom and sovereignty against the Russian war of aggression and with regard to the long-term reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

Mariana Betsa, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, emphasised the crucial role of the global Ukrainian community at the summit. Ukraine's future will not only be shaped within its borders, but wherever Ukrainians live, she said.

“The global Ukrainian community plays a crucial role in mobilising support for Ukraine, drawing international attention to the war and providing concrete assistance,” Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress, was quoted as saying in the press release. The summit in Bern is an important opportunity to join forces and translate solidarity into effective action.

Security as a prerequisite for return

In addition to political issues, the programme addressed topics such as international support, security, reconstruction, youth work, cultural diplomacy and the changing role of the global Ukrainian diaspora.

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