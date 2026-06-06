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Finland Moves to Block Chinese Network's Purchases of Properties
(MENAFN) Finnish authorities have moved to block a series of property acquisitions linked to a Chinese corporate network, after officials determined the targeted sites sat in areas critical to national security, a public broadcaster reported Friday.
"Due to their location, these properties can have an impact on Finland's national defense, security of supply, and the protection of national security and critical infrastructure," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.
The Defense Ministry blocked 14 property transactions in total on Thursday, with Hakkanen disclosing that the Chinese network was tied to 10 of them. He flagged "dubious purposes" behind the attempted acquisitions and noted the properties lacked any credible business justification.
According to Hakkanen, the sites were situated in areas with potential bearing on critical infrastructure, security of supply, or military logistics — a combination of sensitivities that prompted authorities to intervene. The blocked transactions spanned several regions across the country.
The minister acknowledged that the same network had previously sought to acquire security-sensitive real estate in Finland, but characterized the latest wave of attempts as a broader, more coordinated effort warranting a stronger response.
Hakkanen noted this marked the first time Finnish authorities had identified and acted against a comparable case involving Chinese operators.
The move follows Finland's decision last year to ban property sales to Russian citizens residing outside the country — a sign of Helsinki's sharpening focus on foreign acquisitions that could compromise national security.
"Due to their location, these properties can have an impact on Finland's national defense, security of supply, and the protection of national security and critical infrastructure," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.
The Defense Ministry blocked 14 property transactions in total on Thursday, with Hakkanen disclosing that the Chinese network was tied to 10 of them. He flagged "dubious purposes" behind the attempted acquisitions and noted the properties lacked any credible business justification.
According to Hakkanen, the sites were situated in areas with potential bearing on critical infrastructure, security of supply, or military logistics — a combination of sensitivities that prompted authorities to intervene. The blocked transactions spanned several regions across the country.
The minister acknowledged that the same network had previously sought to acquire security-sensitive real estate in Finland, but characterized the latest wave of attempts as a broader, more coordinated effort warranting a stronger response.
Hakkanen noted this marked the first time Finnish authorities had identified and acted against a comparable case involving Chinese operators.
The move follows Finland's decision last year to ban property sales to Russian citizens residing outside the country — a sign of Helsinki's sharpening focus on foreign acquisitions that could compromise national security.
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