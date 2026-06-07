Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman Pay Musical Tribute At Attari Border, Talk About Partition, Love & Humanity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music maestro AR Rahman paid a heartfelt tribute to the country's bravehearts at the Attari Border on the afternoon of June 7.

Speaking at the event, Imtiaz said,“This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.”

Reflecting on his upcoming movie dealing with the subject of partion, love and humanity, Imtiaz further added,“I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us.”

The special event, titled 'Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts', witnessed A.R. Rahman's first-ever live performance at the Attari Border Post. Held during the famed Beating Retreat Ceremony, the evening saw thousands gather at the JCP Stadium to celebrate patriotism, sacrifice and national pride.

The event also carried special significance for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. Reportedly, the film draws inspiration from personal stories of separation, longing and relationships impacted by one of the largest migrations in the history of the Indian subcontinent.

Imtiaz Ali, along with actor Vedang Raina and producer Mohit Choudhary, welcomed the audience and dedicated the film's upcoming music album to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces personnel.

The musical evening opened with Rahman's soulful rendition of 'Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare' before transitioning into the world of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

Songs from the film were performed by Mohit Chauhan, Nilanjana Ghosh, Pooja Tiwari, Nargis and Vedang Raina. The evening culminated with Rahman's iconic patriotic anthem 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

Talking about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', the movie set in Imtiaz Ali's signature world of love, longing and human emotions, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, the film's music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 12, 2026.