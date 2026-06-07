Delhi Speaker To Address Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will address the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II North Zone Conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

The conference themed "Role of Aware Society and Legislators in Realising Future Challenges and the Goal of Viksit Bharat 2047" is scheduled to take place from June 8–9 at the Haryana Legislative Assembly, said the official.

The two-day regional conclave will bring together Presiding Officers, Speakers, and legislators from across northern India to brainstorm on aligning legislative efforts with this long-term national roadmap.

The conference serves as a vital collaborative forum to deliberate on strengthening parliamentary institutions, improving modern legislative practices, and promoting seamless democratic cooperation across the region, said the statement.

By gathering key decision-makers under one roof, the event aims to create an actionable dialogue between elected representatives and the public. Participants will analyse upcoming socio-economic hurdles and design proactive governance frameworks to meet the evolving needs of a rapidly developing nation, it said.

Representing the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta will actively participate in these high-level sessions to share insights on empowering citizens and expanding public participation in the legislative process.

Through a constructive exchange of parliamentary best practices, the attending dignitaries aim to establish a stronger roadmap for lawmakers to effectively address regional issues, ultimately ensuring that both a vigilant society and dedicated legislators work in tandem toward the vision of a transformed India by 2047, said the statement.

Earlier, Gupta joined Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in launching the inaugural issue of 'Vidhan-Chetna', a quarterly journal of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, along with the momentous release of the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930) published in 89 volumes.

The Delhi Speaker said the landmark event represented a vital bridge between India's rich parliamentary legacy and its contemporary legislative evolution.

Gupta, who chaired the event, said the ceremony underscored a deep commitment to preserving institutional history while fostering modern democratic discourse.