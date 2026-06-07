Dubai Schools Say Short-Notice Inspections Will Show Real Classroom Standards

With Dubai's education regulator set to bring back school quality assurance visits in the 2026–27 academic year, school leaders and educators are welcoming what they describe as a more developmental approach to evaluating teaching and learning across the emirate.

Rather than focusing solely on ratings, schools say the renewed framework reflects what already happens inside classrooms every day - continuous improvement, professional dialogue, and sustained attention to student outcomes.

School inspections in Dubai's private schools were paused for two consecutive academic years. No inspections were carried out in 2024–25, and the pause continued into 2025–26. The only exception during this period was for newly established schools in their third year of operation, which were still inspected to ensure they were meeting required standards and to provide support where needed.

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Notably, a key change in the updated system is the move towards short-notice visits, usually with no more than 24 hours' warning. The idea is to give regulators a more accurate picture of day-to-day teaching and learning, rather than a carefully prepared, one-off snapshot of school life.

Leaders across the sector said the shift aligns with long-standing practice in high-performing schools, where preparation is centred on students rather than inspection cycles.

Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education, said the philosophy of continuous improvement is already embedded in school culture.

“The best schools do not prepare for inspections; they prepare for students every single day. We welcome KHDA's renewed focus on quality assurance visits that reflect the authentic everyday experience of teaching and learning, because sustained excellence is built through continuous improvement, not periodic preparation. At GEMS Education, quality assurance is a year-round commitment.”

He added that internal systems already play a key role in maintaining standards across schools, reinforcing the idea that improvement is an ongoing process rather than a periodic exercise tied to inspections.

Under the updated system, eligible private schools will either face a full inspection or a shorter monitoring visit. The aim is to use the approach that best reflects what everyday learning really looks like in each school, rather than applying a single, standard format for all.

Educators also pointed to the importance of feedback-driven development, saying the return of visits will strengthen collaboration between schools and regulators.

Tara Lambert, Head of Primary at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said the sector is ready to engage positively with the process.“We welcome the resumption of KHDA quality assurance visits and look forward to continuing our close partnership with the regulator."

"We see quality assurance visits as a valuable opportunity for professional dialogue and continuous improvement. We welcome initiatives that support transparency, continuous improvement, and high-quality education across Dubai's school sector," she added.

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