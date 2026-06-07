Verstappen Out Of Monaco Grand Prix On Opening Lap

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco: Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen was forced to retire on the very first lap of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday after an issue right from the front row of the grid.

The four-time world champion, who had hoped to make a strong start to seize the lead -- which is crucial in Monaco where overtaking is virtually impossible -- was stuck in place when the flag went up, a victim of a technical issue on his car.

"Mad Max" expressed his disbelief over the team radio before setting off at reduced speed on the Monaco circuit and then returning to the pits at the end of the first lap.

"The engine was bizarre, even on the warm up lap. And then I could see on the grid the engine going crazy. The race was destroyed," said Verstappen.

He reacted wisely by moving to the left, allowing Monaco's Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to swoop safely around him.

Italian driver Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, the championship leader who started from pole position, held onto the lead at the first corner and is in an ideal position to secure a fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory.