The Week In Japan: Takaichi Gets Her Supplemental Budget

MENAFN - Asia Times) The House of Councillors passed the Takaichi government's JPY 3.11 trillion budget on Friday, June 5, as expected, with the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), Team Mirai, and the Conservative Party of Japan (CPJ) joining the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Ishin no Kai to approve it.

The budget not only passed with extraordinary haste – the cabinet approved it on June 3 and each house deliberated on it for only a day – but it also came together quickly once Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi conceded in mid-May that an extra budget would be necessary.

While the extra budget will give the government a greater cushion for continuing fuel subsidies, the budget's passage will do little to ease political pressure on Takaichi to indicate how she intends to exit from the costly subsidies – not least since the passage of the supplemental budget means that the Japanese government has gone from a projected surplus of JPY 1 trillion to a projected deficit of JPY 1.7 trillion in FY2026.

Government weighs support package for tax cut

Among the questions now facing the Takaichi government as it prepares to introduce a consumption tax on foodstuffs is whether and how to deliver support for businesses as they prepare to implement the tax cut.

The government could face broad demands for assistance that go far beyond supporting businesses modifying their cash registers to collect taxes at a lower rate.

For example, restaurants, which are already disadvantaged due to the 8% discounted consumption tax rate, fear that they will face a steeper disadvantage when the gap is between a 10% rate for dining in and 1% for grocery shopping or convenience store takeout. Meanwhile, food producers, who may also operate small retail operations that are exempt from paying consumption taxes they collect and who are complaining that their gross receipts will decline but their costs will remain the same, may also clamor for relief from the government.