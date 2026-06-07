LPG Price Hike A Global Issue Linked To West Asia War: Raman Singh

LPG Price Hike a Global Phenomenon: Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh on Sunday said the recent increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices was a global phenomenon and linked it to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Reacting to the Rs 29 hike in the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, Singh said the rise in fuel and cooking gas rates was not limited to India. He expressed hope that prices would stabilise once geopolitical tensions ease. "This problem exists all over the world, and there is also the impact of the war. I think that as soon as the war ends, a check will be put on the increase in prices of diesel-petrol, gas," Singh told ANI in Rajnandgaon.

Congress Slams Centre Over 'Stealthy' Increase

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai accused the Centre of raising domestic LPG prices "stealthily" and claimed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's warning of an "economic tsunami" had come true.

The Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi had predicted the current inflationary pressure after "much thought and consideration". "When our leader Rahul Gandhi had said that an economic tsunami is coming, he had said this after much thought and consideration. What he said has turned out to be 100% true. While the country was asleep, the government stealthily increased the gas prices. This shows what the government's intentions are. These people are completely engaged in ruining and cheating the country," Rai told ANI in Varanasi on Sunday.

Ministry Defends Hike, Cites Subsidies

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada. The Ministry said in a release that a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600. (ANI)

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