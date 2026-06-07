Hebron Shooting: Infant's Death Triggers Fury, Protests Intensify! Read Details

Hebron: In a deeply distressing incident from the West Bank city of Hebron, a seven-month-old baby was killed after being shot during a clash involving the Israeli army. The incident took place in the Tel Rumeida area, a region that has frequently witnessed tensions and confrontations.

According to reports, the baby sustained critical bullet injuries during the exchange and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts by doctors to save the child, the infant succumbed to the injuries, leaving the local community in shock and grief.

The shooting reportedly occurred after arguments escalated into clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents in the area. While details surrounding the exact circumstances remain unclear, the tragic death of the infant has intensified scrutiny over the use of force in civilian-populated zones.

The incident has triggered widespread protests across parts of the West Bank, with many expressing anger and demanding accountability. Demonstrators took to the streets condemning the violence and calling for justice for the child.

Human rights organisations have also strongly criticised the incident, raising concerns over the safety of civilians, especially children, in conflict-affected areas. They have urged authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation in Hebron remains volatile, with fears of further unrest in the coming days.