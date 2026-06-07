J&K Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet In Fraud Certificates Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet against two accused in fraud certificates case to extend service tenure.

A crime branch Kashmir statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Sumbal against two persons for their alleged involvement in securing illegal extension of government service through forged documents and fraudulent certificates.

According to an official statement, the charge sheet under an FIR registered under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), has been filed against Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, son of Mohammad Jawad Bhat, and Assadullah Bhat, son of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Rakhi Shilwat in Bandipora district.

Investigations conducted by the EOW revealed that the accused had allegedly concealed their actual educational qualifications and falsely projected themselves as illiterate to manipulate official records.

They are accused of obtaining altered dates of birth on the basis of fraudulent certificates, which subsequently led to incorrect entries in their service records.

The inquiry also established that the alleged manipulation enabled the accused to unlawfully extend their service tenure and derive undue financial benefits, resulting in losses to the state exchequer.

Following completion of the investigation, the Crime Branch has presented the charge sheet before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing has urged the general public to remain alert against incidents of economic fraud and promptly report such offences to Abdul Waheed Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch's EOW Kashmir.

Victims of economic fraud can also submit their complaints through the official email address of the EOW for appropriate legal action, the statement added.

Crime branch is a wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police with powers to investigate special crimes including economic offences.

Executive police engaged in maintenance of law and order does not have teams of dedicated investigators for such crimes.

Crimes investigated by the Crime Branch need technical and scientific backup which is normally not available with the executive police.