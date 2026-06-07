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ITBP Sub-Inspector Dies By Suicide, Jumps From Patna Hospital Roof

ITBP Sub-Inspector Dies By Suicide, Jumps From Patna Hospital Roof


2026-06-07 10:45:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sub-inspector, Vijay Singh, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the roof of the Asian City Hospital.

Vijay Singh, who hailed from Jalalpur in Chhapra, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for an ongoing health issue. According to officials, his condition had reportedly deteriorated recently.

Police Investigation Underway

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 12:30 PM. Sub-Inspector Sujit Kumar of the Digha Police Station, who is overseeing the initial response, stated, "We received information regarding an ITBP Sub-Inspector in Jalalpur, Chhapra, named Vijay Singh. His health deteriorated while he was undergoing treatment in the Asian hospital."

"Around 12:30 PM today, we were informed that he had committed suicide by jumping from the roof," Kumar added. Investigations regarding his death are underway. More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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