Pune: 156 Detained As Police Bust Rave Party In Tulapur Ganja Seized

Pune Rave Party Busted, 156 Detained

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police raided an alleged rave party in the Tulapur area and detained 156 people, recovering around 3 grams of ganja, officials said on Sunday.

According to Crime DCP Gauhar Hasan, the raid was conducted at 2:30 pm on June 7, 2026, following specific information about an unauthorised party being held at a venue under the Lonikand Police Station jurisdiction. A team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables carried out the operation. "We received information regarding an unauthorised party being conducted at Tulapur under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station. Accordingly, a team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables conducted a raid at the venue at 2. 30 PM on 7 June, 2026," he said.

During the raid, police found 107 males and 49 females present at the spot, including three persons below the age of 21. The liquor permit was valid only till 11:30 PM on June 6. Police also seized approximately 3 grams of ganja, three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours, and liquor worth around Rs 9,22,000. The total seizure is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment have been identified as the principal organisers of the event. Further legal action is underway.

CM Vows 'Zero Tolerance for Drugs'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the 'Zero Tolerance for Drugs' campaign is underway across the state and the country, with intelligence being gathered on a large scale. He added that efforts are being made to completely root out the drug network, and actions are being taken every day. He assured that such operations will continue consistently in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Zero Tolerance for Drugs campaign is underway in both the state and the country. Intelligence is being gathered on a large scale, and actions are being taken based on that intelligence. Under any circumstances, efforts are being made to completely root out this drug network."

"Different units are working on this, and I believe that actions are being taken somewhere or another every day. Over the next few days, we will continue to take these actions consistently," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)