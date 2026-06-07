Joint Statement By The World Health Organization (WHO) And Food And Agriculture Organization Of The United Nations (FAO) In South Africa On World Food Safety Day 2026: From Burden To Solutions Safe Food Everywhere

On World Food Safety Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), join South Africa and the global community in recognising that safe food is essential for good health, good nutrition, decent livelihoods, fair trade and public trust in the food system. Every meal should nourish people, not put them at risk.

Food safety matters in every part of daily life: in homes, schools, farms, markets, factories, shops and health facilities. It also matters for South Africa's economy, because safe food supports jobs, local businesses, tourism, exports and confidence among consumers and trading partners.

Unsafe food can affect anyone. It can cause illness that disrupts family life, school attendance, work and income.

Food safety is not only a health issue. It is also a food systems issue, an agriculture issue, an environment issue and an economic issue. This is why the One Health approach is essential, recognising the close links between people, animals, plants and the environment, and guiding coordinated action by WHO, FAO and partners.

The good news is that many food safety risks can be prevented through practical action, strong systems and shared responsibility. Governments have a role in setting and enforcing standards. Food businesses have a role in building a culture of safety. Health workers and laboratories have a role in detecting and reporting illness. Farmers, food handlers, educators, researchers, journalists and consumers all have a role to play.

“Food safety is a foundation of public health. When food is safe, families are protected, children can grow and learn, and communities can thrive. On World Food Safety Day, we call for practical action that turns knowledge into prevention and prevention into healthier lives” said Shenaaz El-Halabi, WHO Representative in South Africa.

“Safe food starts with healthy animals and healthy plants. As we mark World Food Safety Day, FAO reaffirms its commitment to strengthening animal and plant health, preventing pests and diseases, and supporting countries to ensure that every person has access to food that is not only available and nutritious, but also safe to consume. Food safety is everyone's responsibility and a cornerstone of sustainable development." said Dr Babagana Ahmadu, FAO Representative in South Africa.

What we are calling for in South Africa



Strengthen foodborne disease surveillance and reporting so that concerns are detected early and acted on quickly.

Support risk-based inspections across the food chain, focusing attention where the risks are highest.

Invest in laboratory capacity, data sharing and coordination between health, agriculture, environment, trade and local government authorities.

Expand practical hygiene and food safety training for food handlers in formal and informal settings.

Improve access to safe water, sanitation and waste management, especially where food is prepared, sold or served. Encourage every food business, from large manufacturers to small vendors, to build a food safety culture where safe practices are part of everyday work.

What everyone can do today



Keep clean: wash hands, utensils and surfaces before preparing food and after handling raw foods.

Separate raw and cooked foods to prevent harmful germs from spreading.

Cook food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry, eggs and seafood.

Keep food at safe temperatures: refrigerate perishable foods and avoid leaving cooked food out for too long.

Use safe water and safe raw materials, and wash fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them.

Read labels, follow storage instructions and check expiry dates where they are provided. Seek care and report suspected foodborne illness, especially when symptoms affect children, older persons, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems.

On this World Food Safety Day, we invite government departments, municipalities, academia, food producers, retailers, health professionals, media, civil society and communities to work together for safer food systems in South Africa.

By sharing knowledge, strengthening systems and taking simple daily actions, we can move from burden to solutions and help ensure safe food everywhere.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - South Africa.