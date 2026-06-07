Local Artists, Designers And Gaming Developers Take Centre Stage At Gameexpo, Showcasing Original Collections And Merchandise

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2026: GameExpo is placing the spotlight on local artists, creatives, gaming developers and SMEs, highlighting the depth, diversity, and rapidly expanding reach of the UAE's gaming, digital, and creative industries.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment DFRE, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism DET, Dubai Esports & Games Festival's flagship event features The Narrows, a curated platform supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority Dubai Culture.

The space supports Dubai-based SMEs by offering attendees the opportunity to explore and purchase the latest limited-edition and independently produced merchandise, inspired artwork, collectables, and custom creations from local artists and businesses. More than 75 SMEs are in attendance.

Among the creative professionals in attendance were Adam Long, owner of Dubai Sound Academy, who highlighted that The Narrows is a crucial platform for them to gain visibility and showcase their work to a diverse audience.

Long said the platform was a great way to connect with new audiences, giving an opportunity for people to learn the skills of DJing while enabling its students to showcase their talent on an elite stage.

He said:“Gaming is a strong community and this marketplace has a great vibe and atmosphere and with music, it a brilliant combination. It is our first time participating here and there is a lot of engagement from the attendees at GameExpo which is amazing to be part of.”

The platform also reflects Dubai's continued investment in future-focused industries and supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position the city as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital talent.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of GameExpo as a platform that supports the growth of the cultural and creative industries and showcases opportunities across gaming, design, digital arts, and creative content.

She said:“GameExpo provides a valuable platform for talent, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses to showcase their work and innovations, connect with industry professionals, and engage with a wider audience. By creating opportunities for collaboration, visibility, and growth, the event contributes to the development of future-focused creative sectors and supports Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Al Suwaidi added:“Our support for The Narrows platform reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to empowering creatives and SMEs by providing pathways to new markets, partnerships, and opportunities. Through initiatives such as these, we continue to strengthen Dubai's creative ecosystem, enhance its competitiveness, and create an environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth.”

Vsitors can still secure tickets to experience The Narrows and enjoy the best of gaming, cosplay, esports and immersive entertainment across 10 zones, alongside the chance to compete in live tournaments on Sunday.

Tickets start from AED 29. Ticket holders who purchased on Platinum List, have the chance to win a brand-new Jetour T2 Luxury Plus courtesy of Elite Group Holding. Visitors can benefit from six hours of free parking at DWTC's Mustaqbal Parking and Exhibition Street Parking with validated parking.

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 is presented by du, with the support of key partners including Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding, and talabat. Together, these leading organisations are helping power one of the region's largest celebrations of gaming, esports, and digital entertainment.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.