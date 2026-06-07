Delhi Govt To Engage 2,800 AC E-Buses Under Centre's Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Delhi government is set to strengthen the national capital's public transport network through the planned engagement of 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor pure electric buses under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme of the Central government, an official said on Sunday.

"The proposed fleet comprises 1,400 nine-metre and 1,400 12-metre electric buses. The initiative is expected to improve public transport accessibility across Delhi while enhancing last-mile connectivity, particularly in underserved and peripheral areas," Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

At present, Delhi has nearly 4,300 electric buses in operation, making it one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country.

"The Delhi government aims to increase this number to around 7,500 electric buses by the end of this year, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban mobility and cleaner public transportation," Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh added.

He said the proposed induction seeks to create a balanced fleet capable of serving both high-density corridors and neighbourhood connectivity needs.

"In the next phase of expansion, the Delhi government is also pursuing the induction of 3,330 additional electric buses under PM E-DRIVE Phase-II, including 500 seven-metre electric buses, that will play a crucial role in strengthening feeder services and last-mile connectivity across the city," the Minister added.

"This will complement the larger bus network while improving access to public transport in residential, rural and underserved areas," he said.

The Transport Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has been consistently pursuing measures aimed at modernising public transport infrastructure, improving commuter experience, and promoting environmentally sustainable modes of transportation.

"The proposed induction of electric buses will also be accompanied by the creation of the necessary charging and power infrastructure at bus depots to support large-scale electrification of the fleet," he added.

"The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to reducing vehicular emissions, improving air quality and providing Delhi's residents with a cleaner, safer and more reliable public transport system," Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

"Through sustained investments in electric mobility, the Delhi government remains committed to creating a future-ready transport ecosystem aligned with national sustainability goals," the Minister added.

The PM E-DRIVE Scheme, with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, came into effect from October 1, 2024.

"Its primary aim is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), establish charging infrastructure, and build a robust EV manufacturing ecosystem in the country," a statement said.