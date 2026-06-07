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Why Flexibility Is Non-Negotiable In The Middle East's AI Transformation Journey
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Feras A. Al-Al Shaikh, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, North Gulf, Levant
Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa Martin Lentle, VP Middle East & Africa In the dynamic digital landscape of the Middle East, we are seeing a shift from AI experimentation to production-ready innovation. This transition is becoming a key factor in driving national competitiveness and economic resilience across the region. The opportunity ahead is significant. Projections suggest AI could contribute USD 320 billion to the Middle East's economy by 2030, with Egypt expected to generate nearly 8% of its GDP from AI in the same timeframe. However, capturing this value requires navigating a marketplace defined by contrast. The region is a mosaic of digital ambitions where distinct national strategies are unfolding simultaneously. While the UAE accelerates its push to become a global hub for AI-driven finance and services, Saudi Arabia is executing a vision of entirely new cognitive cities built from the ground up. At the same time, Oman is pioneering energy-efficient logistics, and Egypt is working to establish itself as a powerhouse for talent and applied AI. For CIOs and business leaders, this diversity presents a unique challenge. Operating across such a fragmented regulatory and infrastructural landscape means that a rigid strategy may struggle to scale. To turn this regional complexity into a competitive advantage, organizations need to consider prioritizing flexibility and choice. These organizations require the freedom to run the same model for example on-premise in Riyadh (for compliance), on the public cloud in Bahrain (for scale), and at the edge in Cairo (for speed), without refactoring the entire stack for every new market. To help provide additional clarity around these unique requirements, we asked several of Red Hat's leaders in and around the Middle East to provide their thoughts on the opportunity presented by this ongoing transformation. Feras A. Al-Alshaikh, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, North Gulf, Levant:“Aligning AI with national ambitions” The strategic implementation of data regulations, such as Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), is influencing how organizations approach AI adoption. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 brings unique opportunities to embed AI into the infrastructure of Saudi Mega Projects. These wide-scale efforts are evolving into vast, interconnected smart ecosystems that generate immense volumes of critical information, making digital sovereignty essential to keep key information within security enhanced systems under local jurisdiction. Open source is the ultimate enabler of digital sovereignty, as it gives enterprises greater transparency, flexibility, and control over their IT estate. Combined with an open hybrid cloud approach, open source enables customers to seamlessly deploy their mission-critical workloads across on-premises, public cloud, and local providers as they see fit. When it comes to AI, Red Hat believes in our 'any model, any accelerator, any cloud' strategy. This approach enables customers, including governments, to place sensitive, compliance-heavy workloads, both intelligent and traditional, on a private, sovereign cloud, while using the public cloud for rapid innovation, AI compute, and scaling. Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa:“One platform, many industries” At Red Hat, our approach starts with curiosity. We don't just look at where a customer is today; we look at where they want to be in 36 months. In a region as diverse as the Middle East, a bank in Dubai has vastly different needs than an energy giant in Dhahran.
Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa Martin Lentle, VP Middle East & Africa In the dynamic digital landscape of the Middle East, we are seeing a shift from AI experimentation to production-ready innovation. This transition is becoming a key factor in driving national competitiveness and economic resilience across the region. The opportunity ahead is significant. Projections suggest AI could contribute USD 320 billion to the Middle East's economy by 2030, with Egypt expected to generate nearly 8% of its GDP from AI in the same timeframe. However, capturing this value requires navigating a marketplace defined by contrast. The region is a mosaic of digital ambitions where distinct national strategies are unfolding simultaneously. While the UAE accelerates its push to become a global hub for AI-driven finance and services, Saudi Arabia is executing a vision of entirely new cognitive cities built from the ground up. At the same time, Oman is pioneering energy-efficient logistics, and Egypt is working to establish itself as a powerhouse for talent and applied AI. For CIOs and business leaders, this diversity presents a unique challenge. Operating across such a fragmented regulatory and infrastructural landscape means that a rigid strategy may struggle to scale. To turn this regional complexity into a competitive advantage, organizations need to consider prioritizing flexibility and choice. These organizations require the freedom to run the same model for example on-premise in Riyadh (for compliance), on the public cloud in Bahrain (for scale), and at the edge in Cairo (for speed), without refactoring the entire stack for every new market. To help provide additional clarity around these unique requirements, we asked several of Red Hat's leaders in and around the Middle East to provide their thoughts on the opportunity presented by this ongoing transformation. Feras A. Al-Alshaikh, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, North Gulf, Levant:“Aligning AI with national ambitions” The strategic implementation of data regulations, such as Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), is influencing how organizations approach AI adoption. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 brings unique opportunities to embed AI into the infrastructure of Saudi Mega Projects. These wide-scale efforts are evolving into vast, interconnected smart ecosystems that generate immense volumes of critical information, making digital sovereignty essential to keep key information within security enhanced systems under local jurisdiction. Open source is the ultimate enabler of digital sovereignty, as it gives enterprises greater transparency, flexibility, and control over their IT estate. Combined with an open hybrid cloud approach, open source enables customers to seamlessly deploy their mission-critical workloads across on-premises, public cloud, and local providers as they see fit. When it comes to AI, Red Hat believes in our 'any model, any accelerator, any cloud' strategy. This approach enables customers, including governments, to place sensitive, compliance-heavy workloads, both intelligent and traditional, on a private, sovereign cloud, while using the public cloud for rapid innovation, AI compute, and scaling. Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa:“One platform, many industries” At Red Hat, our approach starts with curiosity. We don't just look at where a customer is today; we look at where they want to be in 36 months. In a region as diverse as the Middle East, a bank in Dubai has vastly different needs than an energy giant in Dhahran.
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