Why Flexibility Is Non-Negotiable In The Middle East's AI Transformation Journey

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Feras A. Al-Al Shaikh, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, North Gulf, Levant

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa

Martin Lentle, VP Middle East & Africa

In the dynamic digital landscape of the Middle East, we are seeing a shift from AI experimentation to production-ready innovation. This transition is becoming a key factor in driving national competitiveness and economic resilience across the region.

The opportunity ahead is significant. Projections suggest AI could contribute USD 320 billion to the Middle East's economy by 2030, with Egypt expected to generate nearly 8% of its GDP from AI in the same timeframe.

However, capturing this value requires navigating a marketplace defined by contrast. The region is a mosaic of digital ambitions where distinct national strategies are unfolding simultaneously. While the UAE accelerates its push to become a global hub for AI-driven finance and services, Saudi Arabia is executing a vision of entirely new cognitive cities built from the ground up. At the same time, Oman is pioneering energy-efficient logistics, and Egypt is working to establish itself as a powerhouse for talent and applied AI.

For CIOs and business leaders, this diversity presents a unique challenge. Operating across such a fragmented regulatory and infrastructural landscape means that a rigid strategy may struggle to scale. To turn this regional complexity into a competitive advantage, organizations need to consider prioritizing flexibility and choice.

These organizations require the freedom to run the same model for example on-premise in Riyadh (for compliance), on the public cloud in Bahrain (for scale), and at the edge in Cairo (for speed), without refactoring the entire stack for every new market.

To help provide additional clarity around these unique requirements, we asked several of Red Hat's leaders in and around the Middle East to provide their thoughts on the opportunity presented by this ongoing transformation.

Feras A. Al-Alshaikh, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia, North Gulf, Levant:“Aligning AI with national ambitions”

The strategic implementation of data regulations, such as Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), is influencing how organizations approach AI adoption.

In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 brings unique opportunities to embed AI into the infrastructure of Saudi Mega Projects. These wide-scale efforts are evolving into vast, interconnected smart ecosystems that generate immense volumes of critical information, making digital sovereignty essential to keep key information within security enhanced systems under local jurisdiction.

Open source is the ultimate enabler of digital sovereignty, as it gives enterprises greater transparency, flexibility, and control over their IT estate. Combined with an open hybrid cloud approach, open source enables customers to seamlessly deploy their mission-critical workloads across on-premises, public cloud, and local providers as they see fit. When it comes to AI, Red Hat believes in our 'any model, any accelerator, any cloud' strategy. This approach enables customers, including governments, to place sensitive, compliance-heavy workloads, both intelligent and traditional, on a private, sovereign cloud, while using the public cloud for rapid innovation, AI compute, and scaling.

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, Middle East and North Africa:“One platform, many industries”

Financial institutions like Emirates NBD prioritize risk management and speed, using modern platforms to shorten development cycles and compete with digital natives. The tourism sector, including leaders like Emirates or Amadeus, needs global resilience and real-time responsiveness to deliver personalized traveler experiences. Energy and public sectors require rugged edge capabilities and the ability to process data in remote, high-demand environments.

At Red Hat, our approach starts with curiosity. We don't just look at where a customer is today; we look at where they want to be in 36 months. In a region as diverse as the Middle East, a bank in Dubai has vastly different needs than an energy giant in Dhahran.

No single vendor can solve every link in this chain. That's why we believe in an ecosystem approach. By pairing local teams with global experts and leveraging tools like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, organizations can manage workloads across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on-premise hardware through a single view. Real-world scalability requires a platform that works as well on an oil rig as it does in a data center.

Martin Lentle, VP Middle East & Africa“Bridging the AI gap with skills, culture, and trust”

Technology is only half the equation. In our recent survey of UAE organizations, 76% of respondents identified an urgent AI skills gap. This reality can't be ignored.

Proprietary“black box” systems often worsen this issue by locking teams into tools they can't fully understand or audit. Open source does the opposite: It connects IT teams to a global community of contributors, allowing them to build upon shared discoveries rather than starting from scratch.

We are seeing a shift away from massive, monolithic LLMs toward smaller, optimized models that are easier to govern and cost-effective to run. Platforms like Red Hat OpenShift AI democratize this access, lowering the barrier to entry so that the engineers and customer service agents closest to the business problem are the ones empowered to solve it.

Trust is built on transparency. To comply with frameworks like Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), you need an auditable history of your AI. Open source helps to provide that visibility.

Start preparing the future:

The challenge now is not just to adopt AI, but to operationalize it in a way that respects the unique regulations, cultures, and ambitions of the Middle East. By choosing an open, flexible foundation, you are not just preparing for the future, you are building it.