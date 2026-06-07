PM Modi, Jayan Cherthala Mourn Death Of Veteran Actor Salim Kumar

Actor Jayan Cherthala remembered veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar following his death and spoke about his long career in cinema and the health issues he had been facing in recent years.

Tributes Pour In

Speaking to ANI, Cherthala said that Salim Kumar had worked in more than 300 films and earned the love and respect of audiences through his performances over the years. He also shared that the actor had been battling health problems related to his internal organs for the last few years. Recalling Salim Kumar's contribution to Malayalam cinema and the large number of people who gathered to pay their respects, Cherthala said, "He has acted in more than 300 movies... He was suffering from certain internal organ-related problems for the last 3 to 4 years... All the film fraternity people are here to give him respect..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the actor's death and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister V D Satheesan took to X to post, "He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

A Versatile and Acclaimed Career

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar had a career spanning more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comic roles before winning praise for his powerful performances in serious and emotional characters. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. He also received the Keralam State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and earned recognition for films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.

According to information shared by the Keralam government, Salim Kumar was rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday before his demise. He is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

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