Motogp: Marquez Edges Out Acosta For Hungarian GP Pole In Thrilling Duel

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez produced a stunning recovery from an early crash to snatch pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, edging out Pedro Acosta by just 0.053 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session at Balaton Park on Saturday.

Riding for Ducati Lenovo Team, Marquez overcame a Turn 1 lowside in the opening stages of Q2 to clock a best lap of 1:36.785, denying Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Acosta a maiden pole position after the Spaniard had dominated much of the session, according to a press release. Acosta looked set to secure the top spot after repeatedly improving his benchmark time, but Marquez responded in the closing minutes with a near-perfect lap to move ahead by mere hundredths of a second. The Ducati rider then improved his own mark by another 0.006 seconds on his final run to seal pole.

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer completed the front row in third, although he finished more than three tenths adrift of Marquez's pole-winning effort.

Drama in Q2

The qualifying session was packed with drama from the outset. Moments after Marquez crashed at Turn 1, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team's Fabio Di Giannantonio suffered a similar fall at almost the same spot on the circuit. Both riders managed to continue without significant damage and remained in contention throughout the session.

Bagnaia Leads Q1 Advancers

Earlier in Q1, Francesco Bagnaia delivered a late charge to top the session and secure progression to Q2. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was joined by Honda HRC Castrol's Luca Marini, while Joan Mir narrowly missed out on advancing. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo also failed to make it through after losing crucial time in the final sector of his decisive lap.

How The Top 12 Line Up

Di Giannantonio eventually qualified fourth, narrowly missing out on a front-row start, while Bagnaia claimed fifth on the grid after advancing from Q1. Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing will start sixth. Raul Fernandez secured seventh place ahead of Jorge Martin in eighth, with Marini taking ninth after his successful Q1 campaign. Ai Ogura rounded out the top 10, while Diogo Moreira and Jack Miller completed the Q2 runners in 11th and 12th, respectively.

With Marquez and Acosta set to start from the front row after an intense qualifying duel, anticipation is high for what promises to be a fiercely contested Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)