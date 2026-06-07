'Boys At Service': Pilot Sons Team Up For Mother's Special Journey Home Viral Post Wins Over Internet

MENAFN - Live Mint) A heartwarming family reunion at 35,000 feet has the Internet gushing over the mother-son trio. A mother's recent flight became an unforgettable journey, thanks to her two pilot sons.

While one brother shared a sweet send-off with her at the departure gate, the other was waiting at the destination, having just served as the captain of her flight. The heartwarming Instagram post capturing their special moment has officially gone viral

| Indian mom shares story of stranger's kindness on Singapore metro in viral post

The viral post, shared by pilot-turned-actor Akshat Saxena, tagging brother Captain Aman Saxena and mother Sangeeta Saxena, was captioned:“A proud mother with her tigers! Feeling proud as an elder brother to hand over mum to my younger brother, where she flies back to her den on a flight commanded by him. Mom's first flight with Capt. Aman Saxena in command of her flight. Aye aye, Cap.”

The two pictures in the post perfectly summed up the unforgettable trip. The first image captured a special moment at the airport between the mother and her eldest son, Akshat, before departure. The second showed her after touchdown, standing proudly with her younger son, the captain who safely guided her flight to its destination.

| India's 'warmth & convenience' can't be replicated: US vs India post goes viral How netizens reacted:

The comment section quickly turned into a celebration of family pride. Social media users showered the trio with love and blessings, calling the moments“beautiful” and“memorable”.

“This is beautiful! the boys at service for mum” a user said.

“Heart-warming post! Bless you guys!” said another user.

A user said,“Wow... memorable moments.” Another added,“God bless all three of you.”

| Indian man says ₹25 LPA in India better than massive package in New York

Many netizens pointed out how incredibly blessed and happy the mother looked to have both her pilot sons by her side, celebrating the brothers' dedication to both their careers and their mom.

“The mother is so happy to have both the sons next to her,” a netizen wrote.

“Captains, your mom is blessed,” another added.