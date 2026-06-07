SSU Classifies Russian Drone Strike On Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility As War Crime

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU announced that a criminal investigation has been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which concerns violations of the laws and customs of war.

"The SSU investigative team established that the Russian armed forces carried out the strike using a Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle at 02:05 a.m. on June 7. Some elements of the drone have already been recovered at the impact site," the statement said.

The explosion damaged the building used for the reception and transfer of spent nuclear fuel, as well as the administrative building of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Authorities noted that the attack did not affect the storage facility's operational processes.

IAEA to send inspectors to Chornobyl nuclear facility after drone attack

"The radiation level remains normal, and there are no fatalities or injuries," the SSU emphasized.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, are carrying out measures to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone struck the site of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility during the night of June 7. The impact partially destroyed a building used for receiving storage containers, although no spent nuclear fuel was being stored inside that structure at the time.