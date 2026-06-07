Russian Drone Strikes Gas Station In Kherson, Injuring Employee
"At approximately 07:00, the occupiers struck a gas station on the exit road from the city. At that moment, a 44-year-old man was at his workplace," the administration said.
The injured man was hospitalized. Doctors diagnosed him with blast trauma, a closed traumatic brain injury, and acoustic barotrauma caused by the explosion.Read also: Two killed, four injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk region over past day
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 37 settlements across Kherson region, including the regional capital, came under Russian drone and artillery attacks. The strikes primarily targeted critical and social infrastructure, leaving 14 people wounded.
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