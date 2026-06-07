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King Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker

King Receives Iraqi Parliament Speaker


2026-06-07 10:04:28
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat Al Halbousi on Sunday at Al Husseiniya Palace.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of building on the robust relations between Jordan and Iraq across various fields, in service of their peoples and regional stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking about regional developments, the King underscored the need to step up efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, while ensuring the security and sovereignty of Arab states.

His Majesty also called for preventing the exploitation of the situation in the region as a pretext to impose new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mazen Qadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

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Jordan Times

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