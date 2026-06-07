UAE And Slovakia Strengthen Economic Ties At 2Nd Joint Economic Committee Meeting

H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi: â€œOur commitment to enhancing bilateral relations will unlock new opportunities for cooperation across key sectors. By leveraging our strengths in energy, technology, agriculture, and healthcare, we can drive sustainable economic growth and accelerate innovation that benefits both nations.â€ Non-oil trade between the two nations reached USD$812.7 million in 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE â€“ June, 2026: The United Arab Emirates and the Slovak Republic convened for their second Joint Economic Committee JEC meeting in Bratislava, focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two nations. The meeting built on recent increased engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the UAE, and H.E. VladimÃ­r Å imoÅˆÃ¡k, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia, and attended by H.E. Pavol BaniÄ, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the United Arab Emirates, as well as representatives from the public and private sectors of both countries. The discussions centered on key sectors for enhanced collaboration, including energy and green technologies, digitalization and cybersecurity, agriculture and food industry, infrastructure and smart urbanization technologies, and healthcare â€“ reflecting the two countriesâ€TM commitment to working collaboratively to keep pace with global economic developments.

In his remarks, H.E. Al Gergawi stated: â€œOur commitment to enhancing bilateral relations will unlock new opportunities for trade and investment across key sectors. By leveraging our strengths in energy, technology, agriculture, and healthcare, we can drive sustainable economic growth and accelerate innovation that benefits both nations.â€

The discussions highlighted the potential to increase non-oil trade between the two nations, which reached USD$812.7 million in 2025.

The two nations also explored expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as green hydrogen, smart transportation, space technology, and waste management. The modernization of the Port of Bratislava and the potential re-establishment of direct air links between Dubai and Bratislava were key topics, aimed at improving transport infrastructure and connectivity.

Alongside the UAE-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee, the two sides convened a joint business forum, bringing together representatives from the public and private sectors of both countries to enhance economic relations and expand areas of cooperation and investment. In his address to the forum, His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi emphasized the importance of building on the growing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Slovak Republic and its role in driving long-term, sustainable economic development.

A number of prominent Emirati investment entities participated in the forum, where they discussed investment and cooperation opportunities with prominent Slovak companies and institutions. Bilateral meetings were also held to explore partnership opportunities, exchange expertise, and enhance commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries.