Kadak Chai: Add This One Leaf At The End For Perfect Dhaba-Style Tea!

Are you bored of drinking the same old tea every day? Well, here's a simple secret trick to make that super 'kadak' chai, just like the one you get at tea stalls or dhabas, right in your own home!

The tea you get at roadside stalls and dhabas always tastes super strong and 'kadak'. If you're craving that flavour, you can now make the exact same tea at home. So come on, today we'll show you the recipe for a perfect cup of chai. The special part of this recipe is a single green leaf that you add right at the end. This simple step doubles both the taste and the aroma of your tea.

In India, chai isn't just a beverage; it's an emotion. Whether it's morning or evening, a guest at the door, or a serious discussion, a cup of 'kadak' chai makes every occasion special. Some people prefer a light tea, but others need that strong masala chai. So, why wait? Let's get straight to how you can make a proper 'kadak' chai.

The tea-making process begins with milk. First, take 2 cups of milk in a saucepan and place it on a low or medium flame to heat up well. Boiling the milk first is key because it gives the tea a wonderfully creamy and rich texture.

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As the milk begins to boil, add about 2 small spoons of tea powder. Let it continue to boil for a little while. This allows the strong colour of the tea powder to fully infuse into the milk, giving it that classic chai colour.

Next, take a 1-inch piece of ginger, crush or grate it, and add it to the pot. After adding the ginger, let the tea come to a boil 2-3 times to really bring out its flavour.

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Only after the ginger has cooked for a bit should you add sugar to your tea, according to your taste. Remember this tip: adding sugar too early can make the tea thin. That's why you should always add it after the ginger has boiled properly.

Now for the most important and final step. When your tea is fully brewed and ready to be strained, tear 6 to 7 fresh tulsi (holy basil) leaves and add them right before you turn off the gas. After adding the tulsi, let the tea boil just 2 to 3 more times. Then, switch off the gas and strain the tea into a cup. The taste of this chai will be 4 times better than your regular tea!