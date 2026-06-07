Abhay Verma Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Munjya' With Heartfelt Gratitude

Actor Abhay Verma is celebrating two years of his superhit horror comedy 'Munjya', expressing much gratitude to fans.

Co-stars and Fans React

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Abhay Verma shared a carousel of BTS pictures from the sets of 'Munjya', showing the team bonding together. He also added fan moments, including a clip when Abhay and his co-star, Sharvari, surprised the audience in theatres. "2 years to Munjya!! Today changed everything; forever! aaj bhi jab aap Bittu bulaate hain to din bann jaata hai.. aur is pyaar ke liye kuch bhi..You all gave me a life i could only dream of having! Jaldi milte hain," he wrote in the caption.

The post quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with many reacting, including Abhay Verma's co-star Sharvari. "favourite favourite forever!" the 'Alpha' star wrote. Mona Singh, who played Abhay's onscreen mother, also showered love on the post. Fans couldn't help but express their fondness for the film. Some even enquired about a 'Munjya' sequel. Sharvari shared a series of posts on her Instagram story, celebrating two years of 'Munjya'. "...and the time spent with my favourite people," Sharvari wrote.

About the Film 'Munjya'

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.

Abhay Verma's Upcoming Projects

On the work front for Abhay Verma, his recent projects include 'Laikey Laikaa', also starring Rasha Thadani. Earlier this year, the makers released the first look poster of the film across social media platforms. Taking to their Instagram, Phantom Studios shared the poster of the film. The photo features the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stand on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta.

They also unveiled a series of character posters from the film, offering a glimpse into Rasha and Abhay Verma's story. (ANI)

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