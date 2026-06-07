'APL Is Andhra Pradesh's Cricket Festival, Will Boost Rural Talent': ACA President Kesineni Sivanadh

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, June 7 (IANS) Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and TDP MP Kesineni Sivanadh on Sunday announced that the Andhra Premier League (APL) will begin on June 9 in Visakhapatnam, describing the tournament as the "cricket festival of Andhra" and a key platform for nurturing talent from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Addressing the media ahead of the tournament, Sivanadh said the ACA was proud to bring back the league after the successful conduct of its previous edition.

"We are proud to announce the cricket festival of Andhra. The Andhra Premier League will start from June 9 in Visakhapatnam. Last year we successfully conducted the APL, and we are excited to host it again this year," Sivanadh said.

The ACA chief revealed that this year's tournament will be staged across three venues, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Mangalagiri in the Amaravati capital region.

"The present APL is being conducted at three destinations. Matches will be played in Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Mangalagiri. Each venue will host six days of matches and the final will be conducted in Mangalagiri," he said.

Sivanadh added that Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh has been invited to attend the final as the chief guest.

"We are inviting our Honourable Education Minister Nara Lokesh ji as the chief guest for the final match at Mangalagiri. We hope this festival will bring cheers to cricket lovers across Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Highlighting the league's role in talent development, Sivanadh urged media organisations to support and promote the tournament.

"I urge the media to promote the APL because a lot of rural cricketers and players from very poor communities are benefiting through this league. With the support of the media, we can make the APL an even bigger success," he said.

A total of seven teams will participate in the tournament, the same number as last season.

"As in the previous year, seven teams will participate. We have not added any new team. Each team will play eight matches during the tournament. I congratulate all the teams and wish them success in making this year's APL a grand event," Sivanadh added.