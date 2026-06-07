Lost A Brother: Kerala CM VD Satheesan Mourns Actor Salim Kumar's Death

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid his last respects to veteran Malayalam actor and National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, whom he described as a brother. Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56. The actor's death has left the Malayalam film industry and his fans in mourning. Political leaders, film personalities, and admirers from across the country have paid tribute to the acclaimed actor.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan remembered Salim Kumar not just as an actor but also as a close friend. Recalling their long association, he said, "Actor Salim Kumar had a face and expressions that Malayalis can never forget. I have lost someone who was like a brother to me. Since I came to Paravur, I have shared a deep bond with him and his family."

A Steadfast Political Ally

The Keralam CM also spoke about Salim Kumar's support during election campaigns and his strong political beliefs. Remembering the actor's commitment and friendship, he added, "Whenever I contested elections, he was always with me, even cancelling his shooting schedules. It was Salim Kumar who inaugurated all my election committee offices. Salim Kumar was a person with firm political awareness. From his student days until his last breath, he remained a Congressman with strong political conviction."

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the actor's demise and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Salim Kumar's memorable performances across different roles and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

An Acclaimed Career Spanning Decades

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar worked in the film industry for more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comedy roles before earning praise for his performances in serious and emotional roles. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. He also received the Keralam State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and was appreciated for films such as Ayalum Njanum Thammil. He also directed Karutha Joothan.

According to information shared by the Kerala government, Salim Kumar was taken to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday before his demise. He is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

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