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Railway Stations: Ever Wondered Why There Are No Medical Stores On Platforms?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You can find everything from snack shops to book stalls at railway stations. But have you ever noticed that there are no proper medical stores? It's natural to wonder what happens if someone has a medical emergency on the platform.Crores of people in India travel by train every day. The Railways is constantly modernising stations to meet passenger needs. Today, you can easily find everything from food to books on platforms. But have you ever wondered why most railway stations don't have a separate medical or chemist shop? There's a special railway rule and plan behind this, which very few people know about.Many people might think railway stations never had medical stores, but that's not true. In the past, the Railways used to permit separate chemist stalls at some stations. These were usually at stations where a doctor's facility was available. Besides this, some book stalls also had a small section where they sold essential medicines for passengers.As time passed, the Railway department realised that having too many different kinds of shops was increasing passenger congestion. Book stalls, chemist stalls, and general stores were making it difficult for people to even walk on the platforms. Keeping this problem in mind, the Railways changed its policy and stopped giving permits to open new, separate medicine shops.To maintain passenger convenience, the Railway department started a new model called the Multi-Purpose Stall (MPS). Under this system, a single stall started catering to various needs. Now, these stalls sell books, magazines, and snacks, along with some common medicines. However, they only sell general medicines that can be given without a doctor's prescription.If a passenger's health suddenly deteriorates during a journey, the Railways has a special facility for this. Railway employees like the TTE, Guard, and Station Master receive 'First Aid' training. Moreover, medical boxes are available at stations, and if needed, they immediately contact nearby hospitals and doctors. This is why, even with fewer medical stores, the Railway department tries to take full care of passengers' health needs.
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