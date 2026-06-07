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Mauritius Restricts Entry from Three African Countries Amid Ebola Outbreak Concerns
(MENAFN) Mauritius has announced a temporary restriction on the entry of foreign nationals who have recently traveled to, transited through, or stayed in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan within the past 21 days, according to reports.
The decision was taken in response to a recent Ebola virus outbreak, which has also prompted authorities in Mauritius to consider postponing a planned US-Africa business summit scheduled for July 26–29, according to reports.
Under the new rules, Mauritian citizens as well as foreign residents holding valid work, residence, occupation, business, or student permits may still enter the country if they have been in the affected nations during the specified period. However, they will be required to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine upon arrival, according to reports.
Authorities also stated that enhanced health screening and risk assessments will be carried out at all entry points. Any traveler showing symptoms consistent with the virus will be isolated immediately for clinical evaluation.
Health officials further confirmed that monitoring and contact-tracing systems will be strengthened as part of the response strategy.
Regional health assessments from the African Union indicate that the outbreak continues to present a significant public health risk across affected areas, while the World Health Organization has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern, according to reports.
The decision was taken in response to a recent Ebola virus outbreak, which has also prompted authorities in Mauritius to consider postponing a planned US-Africa business summit scheduled for July 26–29, according to reports.
Under the new rules, Mauritian citizens as well as foreign residents holding valid work, residence, occupation, business, or student permits may still enter the country if they have been in the affected nations during the specified period. However, they will be required to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine upon arrival, according to reports.
Authorities also stated that enhanced health screening and risk assessments will be carried out at all entry points. Any traveler showing symptoms consistent with the virus will be isolated immediately for clinical evaluation.
Health officials further confirmed that monitoring and contact-tracing systems will be strengthened as part of the response strategy.
Regional health assessments from the African Union indicate that the outbreak continues to present a significant public health risk across affected areas, while the World Health Organization has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern, according to reports.
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