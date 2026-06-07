Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Crores Of Rupees Missing From Ram Temple Offerings Urges Court To Take Suo-Motu Cognisance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that crores of rupees have been found missing from the offerings made at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He urged for judicial intervention in the matter.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav said: "This is an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world: crores of rupees in offerings to the 'Ram Mandir' have been found missing."

He called the incident "utterly shameful" for the temple trust.

"No one is coming forward to offer any explanation," he added.

Yadav urged the court to take suo motu cognisance, "as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level".

"The government's silence is suspicious," he said.

Previously, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra had said that the public donated more than Rs 3,000 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple.

The total cost of the temple project is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore, he added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was installed at the temple in January 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the ceremonial flag on the 'shikhara' of the Ram Temple in November 2025, which marked the traditional sacred day of Lord Ram's wedding

During an interaction with the media in March, Nripendra Mishra had said the committee's goal was to achieve compliance by the end of April.

Moreover, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman had then mentioned that the construction of the Ram Temple has been completed.

Speaking to reporters at that time, Mishra had said: "The current review focusses on whether vendor payments have been made and if all required building documents have been submitted to the trust. There are nearly 50 such issues under review. The goal is to ensure that all questions are properly answered and compliance is achieved by the end of April."