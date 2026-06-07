Chandigarh Cop Caught Red-Handed By CBI While Accepting Rs 40K Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police posted at Sector-39 Police Station in a bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the CBI registered the instant case on June 6 against the accused ASI based on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for releasing the complainant's vehicle and for not registering a criminal case against him in connection with a road accident matter under enquiry.

The agency said that after negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. CBI laid a trap on June 6 and caught the accused ASI red-handed while allegedly accepting the illegal gratification amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

Searches are currently being conducted at the premises linked to the accused, officials said.

The arrested ASI will be produced before the competent court in Chandigarh. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

CBI Arrests in Uttarakhand Chit Fund Case

Earlier, this month, in a significant development in the ongoing investigation in the Uttarakhand LUCC Chit Fund Case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two accused on June 1 from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the CBI, their arrests were made after sustained and intensive efforts by the investigating team involving analysis of voluminous financial records, examination of bank transactions, collection of oral evidence and extensive field investigation conducted across different States of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)