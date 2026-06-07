IGU To Send Six-Member Team For 2026 Asian Games In Japan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Golf Union (IGU), headed by Brijinder Singh and his team who are the National Sports Federation recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and the International Golf Federation (IGF), will send a six-member Indian team to compete in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The golf events for both men and women are scheduled from September 30 to October 3, 2026, at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who is currently ranked 451st in the world, will be leading the Indian men's squad comprising of Veer Ahlawat (World No. 558) and Saptak Talwar (World No. 576)

LPGA Tour regular and current World No. 135, Aditi Ashok, will be leading the women's squad also including Diksha Dagar (World No. 221) and Pranavi Urs (World No. 270). Aditi had won the individual silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asiad. The entries were decided as per the IGU Selection policy for Asian Games which is published on the federation's official website.

Indian Golf Union president Brijinder Singh expressed confidence about the national team registering a memorable performance in Japan.

“We have got a supremely talented and efficient squad which has someone like Yuvraj Sandhu, who won seven times on the PGTI circuit last year. Then there are likes of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar who have won multiple times on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The entries were decided purely through World Rankings. I am confident that the Indian team will finish on the podium this time,” Brijinder Singh said.

India has had an illustrious history in golf at the Asian Games, clinching three gold and three silver medals. The Indian quartet of Lakshman Singh, Rishi Narain, Amit Luthra and Rajeev Mohta won the team gold back in 1982 Asiad. Lakshman Singh also captured an individual gold medal. Shiv Kapur won the individual gold at the 2002 Busan Asian Games. At the 2006 Doha Asian Games, Team India comprising of Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Joseph Chakola clinched silver. In 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the Indian team of Rashid Khan, Rahul Bajaj, Abhinav Lohan and Abhijit Singh Chadha won the silver medal.