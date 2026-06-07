403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GAZOO RACING Defends Home Turf with 1-2-3-4 Rally Japan Win
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 03 June 2026: GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (GR-WRT) secured a landslide 1-2-3-4 finish at Rally Japan, with Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin taking victory in the No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1. They were joined by teammates Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais (No. 1) in second, Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen (No. 5) in third, as well as Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston (No. 18) in fourth to complete a total podium sweep at Toyota’s iconic home event.
The result marks the fourth victory for the Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 in five editions of Rally Japan held in Toyota City and comes in what is expected to be the final appearance of the current Rally1 regulations on Japanese roads before new regulations are introduced in 2027.
Akio Toyoda, GR-WRT Chairman, commented: “Elfyn, Scott, congratulations on your third Rally Japan victory! You were incredibly fast on the autumn roads we drove on until last year, and you were just as fast on the fresh green roads this time. You were also the fastest when we drove here together after Rally Japan a few years ago. And you are the only driver who has won so many times right in front of my eyes. I think that means you and me make a great combination as well. Thanks also to Seb and Vincent and to Sami and Marko, the team secured a fantastic podium sweep.
Toyoda added: “In previous years, Rally Japan marked the end of the season and a chance to catch our breath. But things are different now. We are only at the halfway point of the season, and from here on, the calendar is filled with demanding gravel rallies. To everyone on the team, thank you for your hard work so far—and please keep pushing. We still have a long and challenging gravel road ahead!”
Held on the twisting, forest-covered roads of the Aichi and Gifu prefectures, Rally Japan took place in warmer temperatures than previous editions following its move from November to late May, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The narrow mountain roads presented a different challenge for crews, cars, and tyres throughout the event.
Evans and Martin excelled once again, particularly on the event’s iconic Isegami’s Tunnel stage, where they made the most of their position at the front of the road order to build an early lead. Pursued by teammates over the following days, they went on to secure victory and claim Evans’ third Rally Japan win in four years, his 13th career WRC victory, and his 50th WRC podium finish.
Ogier and Landais, winners of Rally Japan in 2025, secured second place overall, finishing 12.8 seconds behind the winning crew. Pajari and Salminen scored their fifth podium finish in the last six rallies and their sixth top-three finish since securing their first podium at Rally Japan just six months earlier.
Competing on home roads, Katsuta and Johnston recovered well after an early setback to finish fourth overall. The duo also claimed a stage victory on the final day and secured second place in both the Power Stage and Super Sunday classifications.
With its Power Stage victory at Rally Japan, the Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 has now achieved 50 consecutive stage wins on asphalt across the last three WRC rallies held on the surface. Toyota has also extended its manufacturers’ championship lead to 127 points.
Evans now leads the drivers’ championship by 20 points, while GR-WRT crews occupy the remaining four of the top five positions in the standings, with Katsuta in second, Solberg in third, Pajari in fourth, and Ogier in fifth.
Toyota’s motorsports history dates back over 60 years. Reflecting the concept that ‘Roads build people and cars,’ Toyota has competed in a wide range of motorsport disciplines worldwide. Its major successes, achieved under the most extreme conditions, together with the hard-won knowledge and technical insights they have yielded, continue to serve as the foundation for building ‘ever-better’ cars. GAZOO Racing competes in top-level motorsport categories such as the FIA World Rally Championship, as well as in customer motorsport activities using production vehicles.
Round eight of the 2026 FIA WRC is Acropolis Rally Greece (June 25-28), held on rocky mountain roads and in high summer temperatures. The rally’s legendary reputation and demanding conditions combine to create a tough challenge for vehicles, tyres, and drivers alike.
Race Notes:
●No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin)
oPosition: 1st
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 8.0 seconds
●No. 1 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais)
oPosition: 2nd
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 20.8 seconds (+12.8s)
●No. 5 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen)
oPosition: 3rd
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 59.4 seconds (+51.4s)
●No. 18 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston)
oPosition: 4th
oTime: 3 hours, 18 minutes, and 11.5 seconds (+1m, 3.5s)
The result marks the fourth victory for the Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 in five editions of Rally Japan held in Toyota City and comes in what is expected to be the final appearance of the current Rally1 regulations on Japanese roads before new regulations are introduced in 2027.
Akio Toyoda, GR-WRT Chairman, commented: “Elfyn, Scott, congratulations on your third Rally Japan victory! You were incredibly fast on the autumn roads we drove on until last year, and you were just as fast on the fresh green roads this time. You were also the fastest when we drove here together after Rally Japan a few years ago. And you are the only driver who has won so many times right in front of my eyes. I think that means you and me make a great combination as well. Thanks also to Seb and Vincent and to Sami and Marko, the team secured a fantastic podium sweep.
Toyoda added: “In previous years, Rally Japan marked the end of the season and a chance to catch our breath. But things are different now. We are only at the halfway point of the season, and from here on, the calendar is filled with demanding gravel rallies. To everyone on the team, thank you for your hard work so far—and please keep pushing. We still have a long and challenging gravel road ahead!”
Held on the twisting, forest-covered roads of the Aichi and Gifu prefectures, Rally Japan took place in warmer temperatures than previous editions following its move from November to late May, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The narrow mountain roads presented a different challenge for crews, cars, and tyres throughout the event.
Evans and Martin excelled once again, particularly on the event’s iconic Isegami’s Tunnel stage, where they made the most of their position at the front of the road order to build an early lead. Pursued by teammates over the following days, they went on to secure victory and claim Evans’ third Rally Japan win in four years, his 13th career WRC victory, and his 50th WRC podium finish.
Ogier and Landais, winners of Rally Japan in 2025, secured second place overall, finishing 12.8 seconds behind the winning crew. Pajari and Salminen scored their fifth podium finish in the last six rallies and their sixth top-three finish since securing their first podium at Rally Japan just six months earlier.
Competing on home roads, Katsuta and Johnston recovered well after an early setback to finish fourth overall. The duo also claimed a stage victory on the final day and secured second place in both the Power Stage and Super Sunday classifications.
With its Power Stage victory at Rally Japan, the Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 has now achieved 50 consecutive stage wins on asphalt across the last three WRC rallies held on the surface. Toyota has also extended its manufacturers’ championship lead to 127 points.
Evans now leads the drivers’ championship by 20 points, while GR-WRT crews occupy the remaining four of the top five positions in the standings, with Katsuta in second, Solberg in third, Pajari in fourth, and Ogier in fifth.
Toyota’s motorsports history dates back over 60 years. Reflecting the concept that ‘Roads build people and cars,’ Toyota has competed in a wide range of motorsport disciplines worldwide. Its major successes, achieved under the most extreme conditions, together with the hard-won knowledge and technical insights they have yielded, continue to serve as the foundation for building ‘ever-better’ cars. GAZOO Racing competes in top-level motorsport categories such as the FIA World Rally Championship, as well as in customer motorsport activities using production vehicles.
Round eight of the 2026 FIA WRC is Acropolis Rally Greece (June 25-28), held on rocky mountain roads and in high summer temperatures. The rally’s legendary reputation and demanding conditions combine to create a tough challenge for vehicles, tyres, and drivers alike.
Race Notes:
●No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin)
oPosition: 1st
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 8.0 seconds
●No. 1 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais)
oPosition: 2nd
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 20.8 seconds (+12.8s)
●No. 5 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen)
oPosition: 3rd
oTime: 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 59.4 seconds (+51.4s)
●No. 18 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 (Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston)
oPosition: 4th
oTime: 3 hours, 18 minutes, and 11.5 seconds (+1m, 3.5s)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment